Senator Bukola Saraki

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has lamented that Nigeria having been categorised as a weak state may move to the failing State category if the leadership does not act decisively to check the problems of insecurity and bad economy”.

Saraki made the lamentation yesterday in Owerri, while addressing stakeholders and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State.

“The world over, we have four types of categorisation for nations. They include the strong, the weak, failing and failed nations. Today, Nigeria has snowballed from a weak nation and sliding towards being in the failing nations category”

“Our country Nigeria, has never been this disunited. We are today divided along several lines, including but not limited to ethnic and religious divides. 2023 provides ample opportunity for Nigerians to look for the best hand to manage our affairs and re-unite the citizens again.”

While reaffirming that he is aware of the interest of Ndigbo for the presidential seat, Saraki however promised to support any PDP candidate that would emerge after the presidential primary.

His words: “I am a team player. Let me say it loud and clear that because I am a team player, I will support any candidate that eventually emerges after the presidential primary, even if he is from the South East.”

Vanguard News Nigeria