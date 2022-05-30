By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Accord Party has said that Nigerians were no longer interested in big parties such as the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, adding that their interest was for a smaller party that would function as a third force to save the nation.

The party also said that the bad leadership style of the government of PDP in Rivers State is the reasons Accord would take over power in the state.

The Legal Adviser of Accord Party in Rivers State, Prefa Max, spoke in Port Harcourt, weekend, after the primary election of the party for Senate and House of Representatives positions.

Max said that the 2023 election would not be based on PDP of APC, noting that the two parties have failed Nigerians.

He noted that the attention was on a smaller party that would provide a third force that Nigerians can trust, adding that Accord party stands the opportunity.

Also, Omubo Princewill, candidate elect for the Rivers West senatorial district, said the election in 2023 would largely be based on individuals and not party, noting that he stands the chance of being victorious at the poll.

Princewill said: “We give glory to God for this opportunity. Being at the National Assembly is not an easy thing and I hope this will be the springboard for the general election, so that we can go there and make the difference.

“No contest is simple, but I have my credentials and integrity. We note that the bigger parties have disappointed the country. Forget the name you hear, you will see we the difference. The country has tried APC and PDP, they are disappointed in them.”