By Sylvester Kwentua

If American pop star Rihanna was thinking of a name to give to her newborn baby, she may have a long list of names to choose from, as Nigerian entertainment fans have taken to social media to suggest names they feel would be good for her baby boy.

Beautiful international star, Rihanna recently welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky. The couple’s first child together was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, according to some reports online. However, the baby’s name is yet to be confirmed according to news, and this seems to have given her Nigerian fans cause to worry, leading to them suggesting names for her.

Here are some names that were suggested for the Pop star on social media. Hopefully, she considers them.

@realboymoney tweeted: Congrats Rihanna on your new born child. The child looks handsome, I suggest you call him Rotimi…

@Sexynimi tweeted: Now that aunty Rihanna has given birth, we should start preparing to attend the naming ceremony in 7 days time…me, i will kuku go there, so that i can give the child my own name. I will call him ‘Owolabi’ cos na money she born.

@victorpumping on Instagram wrote: Oluwarihanna, congrats oh! at last mama na boy(Lol). abeg, since u have not given the child a name yet, please consider calling him Titus. You know see as him fresh like Titus fish?

The funniest of them was from a particular Twitter user, @Deeplover, who tweeted: Aunty Rihanna don finally born at 34? she should name that child, ‘My shame cover’, as he came to finally cover her shame.”