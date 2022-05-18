By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation-Worldwide, NIDOWW, have decried the murder of Miss Debrorah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

NIDOWW comprise Nigerian Diasporas in Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

Gary Unamadu, Coordinating Chairman of NIDOWW made this known in a telephone interview with newsmen on Wednesday.

Recall that the remains of Deborah Samuel, who was burnt to death in Sokoto, on Thursday, over alleged blasphemy, has been laid to rest.

She was, according to reports, buried in her home town, Tunga Magajiya, in the Rijau local government area of Niger State.

Continuing, Unamadu said, “We condemn in the strongest terms the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah for alleged blasphemy.

“We decry the maiming and destruction of properties being perpetrated in Sokoto ‘by hoodlums’ in the name of protest against the arrest of the culprits of Deborah’s murder.

“This barbaric action and religious intolerance are unacceptable in this age and time; it is time Federal Government stopped impunity associated with this bestial culture of self-help, as culprits are seldom punished.

“It behooves on the law enforcement agencies to speedily expose those who instigated and perpetrated the despicable killing of Deborah and bring them to justice.

“While, we, in the diaspora are promoting Nigeria and toiling to bring direct investment into the country, some unscrupulous individuals hide under the cloak of religion to carry-out gruesome acts.

“This brings the country to high security risk and disrepute, making it unsuitable for foreign investment,” he added.

He urged the federal government to take urgent steps to stem the worrisome trend in already unsuitable investment climate of the country, due to insecurity and social disorder.

NIDOWW continental leadership comprise Gary Unamadu, Coordinating Chair/Chairman NIDO-Oceania, Dr Ezekiel Macham Chairman NIDO-Americas, Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, Chairman NIDO-Asia.

Dr Bashir Obasekola, Chairman NIDO-Europe, Dr Chikelu Kingsman, Chairman NIDO-Africa and Obed Monago, Chairman Emeritus of NIDO-Americas.

