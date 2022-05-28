Relating from his own experience and difficulty to become successful living and doing business in Nigeria, Osazee Bazuaye, who is popularly known as Bazzzuuu, believes Nigeria youths rank among the most resourceful in the world.

Bazzzuuu’s emphasis on the statement was his reflection on the 2020 #EndSARS protests across the country, in which youths with one massive voice, demanded their rights as citizens.

The businessman, founder of a chain of investments in the hospitality and nightlife in Nigeria, is a worthy example of the underlining meaning of his statement on the creative abilities of youths in the country if given the conducive environment by the government.

“The Endsars protest period is dark aspect of nigeria history. The Nigerian youths will continue to evolve, break grounds. Nigerian youths are amongst the most resourceful and innovative youths ever”, Bazzzuuu stated.

Bazzzuuu has been busy revolutionising the hospitality industry in the country for some few years now, with the launch of Cocoon Lounge, an ultra modern lounge in Lagos six years ago, which operates from Thursdays to Sundays themed ‘Sundaze’.

The indefatigable entrepreneur studied economics at Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma, Edo State, and later went to London College of Accounting. The AAU alumni is a definition of Nigerian spirit. Two years after he established Cocoon Lounge, he birthed Brass&Copper restaurant and bar in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

“Brass&Coccon Is an all day restaurant and bar that takes the dimension of a lounge from 7pm with a live DJ exotic cocktails great food and excellent bottle service,” Bazzzuuu stated.

In 2008, Bazzzuuu co-founded 02Cabs, the first 24 hours luxury cab service in Nigeria, which started operation in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Bazzzuuu took his miss touch to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with The Council. The council is a semblance of the Brass&Copper restaurant and bar in Lagos, emphasising that class and taste for Bazu are permanent, and he targets opening similar concept in London and Atalanta soon.