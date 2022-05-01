Otuaro

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has thanked Delta State workers for their unflinching support and dedication to duty, hard work, selflessness, diligence, exceptional display of leadership and statesmanship, integrity, and professionalism.

Otuaro, a governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in a goodwill message, felicitated with the Nigerian workers on the occasion of the International Workers Day.

He said: “In commemoration of the International Workers’ Day today, I want to on behalf of my family, join the government and the people of Delta State and leaders across the world to celebrate and congratulate all workers, the generality of Nigerian workers, and Deltans in particular; market women, civil servants, servicemen, traders, teachers, transporters/drivers, farmers, artisans, industrialists, etc., committing their time and resources for the social and economic development of our dear State.

“Thank you for keeping our economy alive and social services working.

“We acknowledge and celebrate every effort and sacrifice you make standing between ignorance and knowledge to achieve for us all a progressive society.

“We acknowledge and salute the tremendous service of love, courage, and patriotism to ensure our borders and homeland are safe and peaceful for all.

“Thank you for everything you do to ensure that our economy works through your resilient private/public enterprise participation in trade and commerce. Thank you for making government work through your commitment and sacrifice to delivering efficient public services.

“I want you to know that you are the reason why we have a State. Thank you for your unflinching support and dedication to duty, hard work, selflessness, diligence, exceptional display of leadership and statesmanship, integrity, and professionalism. Thank you for giving us your time, skills, and talents. You have done well.

“BETTER is only possible for Delta with you. Your role is indispensable in the future of Delta. You remain our timeless and invaluable asset.

“We acknowledge your pains, prevail, and profound contributions. Let’s keep Delta working even as the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa-led government strives to enhance your welfare.

“But still, you deserve a ‘BETTER’ deal as clearly captured in my manifesto for an industrialized Delta — for the much, you have given and continue to give, your welfare and growth should rather be a top priority of any progressive government.

“May your labour of love and service never be in vain.

“It is my heartfelt prayer that you and your household [in your lifetime] enjoy the nourishments of the harvest from the social harmony and progress seed you have sown over the years.

“Best of wishes and luck in all of your life endeavours do have a wonderful celebration.

“Take some time to cool off and regain your balance. I love you and God bless you all”

