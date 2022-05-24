Solomon Idowu, better known by his stage name Solokeys, is a US-based Nigerian Keyboardist and the CEO of Solokeys and Bookie Ent. LLC in United States of America, currently making waves across the entertainment industry.

The musical expert has announced himself as a global star, rocking the showbiz scene at major gigs in diaspora. With his vast of experience from performing alongside several popular African Artists such as, the Fuji maestro, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Saheed Osupa and Femi Anikulapo Kuti amongst others.

Born and raised in Abule-Ijesha, Yaba, Lagos Nigeria, Solokeys at young age, considered music to be a form of language and was inspired by great music icons like Fela Kuti and American Michael Jackson.

Speaking on his growth and foray into the entertainment industry, he said: “Music for me is a general language. As a kid growing up in Nigeria, you almost certainly hear sounds from people like Femi Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and even international artists like Michael Jackson. This helped me to develop much interest for the industry and luckily, when I became mature; I started playing for most of these iconic artists in Nigeria. However, playing for Femi Anikulapo Kuti made me traveled and all over the world.”

While carving his path in the entertainment industry, Solomon Idowu confirmed how he has been working so hard to be of help to several upcoming talents all over the world. “As a showbiz guru who has gone through the ranks in Nigeria music industry and beyond, it is time to start teaching and discovering young talents. This is what Solokeys and Bookie Ent. LLC has been doing with all might.”

The ace entertainer who gained recognition through his Instagram Talent Show, laud the efforts of some of the African stars pushing the genre around the world. The weekly show on social media slated for every Saturday, 9: pm Nigerian time.

“Nigerian entertainment Industry has enjoyed positive reviews around the world. I must commend the efforts of all the stars working tirelessly to push the sound.

“The world has our attention. So, I believe we need more suitable entertainers and performers to bring African music to its proper place, and that has been my commitment over the years”, the Chief Executive Officer of Solokeys and Bookie Ent. LLC, said.