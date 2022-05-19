Out of the nominated 7,000 teachers from 113 countries in this year’s Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award, a Chemistry teacher from Greensprings School, Mr Lanre Oguntoye, has emerged in the top 60. This award serves as a global recognition for him, having received national honours as Lagos state champion of Maltina Teacher of the Year 2021 and Meadow Hall Foundation’s Inspirational Teacher of the Year 2019.

To get the award, he was nominated by the school’s Anthony campus Head Girl, Emmanuella Ilok, and in the nomination video sent to Cambridge University Press & Assessment, the organizer of the award, the student spoke about Mr Oguntoye’s ability to break down complex Chemistry concepts into bits of knowledge easy to understand.

In addition to that, she revealed how he has been her support system, influenced her interest in Chemistry at A-Level, and how the teacher always ensures all students are carried along when teaching. She also talked about how Mr Oguntoye is contributing to the expansion of Chemistry knowledge beyond Greensprings School through his YouTube channels and other online platforms.

Sharing his excitement about the recognition, Mr Oguntoye said he dedicates the honour to all members of Greensprings School. He remarked, “I am glad to have been shortlisted for the Top 60 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award. The recognition is a good way to start this term 3, and I am dedicating the award to Mrs Lai Koiki, our CEO; Dr Barney Wislon, our Deputy Director of education; and all students and staff of our school’s community.”

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards is a global competition in which primary and secondary teachers are recognised for something wonderful they have done. Nominations are submitted by pupils, parents, or fellow teachers, and the quality of nominations are determined based on four criteria: Going above and beyond; fantastic pastoral care; making the ordinary, extraordinary; and opening up the world.