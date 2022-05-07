…Passengers must show NIN to buy ticket

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, said it has fixed the damaged concrete sleepers and rails on the Abuja-Kaduna railways,prospective passengers would henceforth show their National Identity Number, NIN, as a precondition to purchase train tickets.

In a statement by the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Engr. Fidet Okhiria which was issued by Engr. Niyi Ali in Kaduna, the NRC said “the south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion) has been successfully joined with the north end and, the track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.

“The connection of the AKTS line has been achieved as the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid.”

“The Technical Team continue with other track stablization works including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and Welding.”

“The loco 2502 which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access has now crossed to the Idu end and taken to the Workshop for proper examination and routine maintenance”.

“The Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) would resume soon with additional security measures put in place.The NIN requirement will help to improve passenger profiling and safety on board.”