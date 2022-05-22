.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In her contribution to both local and global investment, the Chief Executive Officer, of Boxes and Baskets LLC, Sheffy Kolade, an entrepreneur has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

Sheffy was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience.

The criteria for her acceptance was based on her track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

Welcoming Sheffy into the community, the Founder of Forbes Councils, Scott Gerber, stated that the mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.

“As an accepted member of the Council, Sheffy has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence.

“She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events.

“Sheffy will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

“Finally, Sheffy will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

In her reaction, Sheffy said, “I am both thrilled and honoured to be welcomed in a community as noteable as the Forbes Business Council. I am confident that this a giant stride towards achieving my goal of growing Boxes and Baskets into the preferred promotional products and branded merchandise provider for companies in our two locations- Lagos, Nigeria and Texas, USA.

“I look forward to giving back to fellow women and entrepreneurs while also building meaningful and lasting relationships within the community”, she said.