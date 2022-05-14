The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, says the Nigerian Army is committed to the welfare and continuous well-being of discharged soldiers and serving troops.

Yahaya disclosed this on Friday evening in an address at the Valedictory Buffet in Honour of Year 2021 Discharged Soldiers within 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

The COAS, represented by Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Division, noted that the Nigerian Army would continue to give top priority to welfare of personnel who had given their best to the service of the country.

“I am delighted to celebrate with you today, especially for your inestimable meritorious service to the Nigerian Army and by extension to our father land,” he said.

According to him, “in the course of the years, you have been there and rendered immeasurable service and sacrifices to keep the peace and security of our nation.

“My administration remains committed to the welfare of our discharged and discharging soldiers. Our medical service and other services are still open to you.

“We have plans to re-engage some of you that are qualified and fit, back to the service for us to continue to tap from your great wealth of experience and properly guide upcoming soldiers in regimentation and operation capabilities.

“I will also implore you to be of exemplary conduct in your civil life and continue to promote the patriotism the personnel of the Nigerian Army is known for,” he said.

Earlier, Lagbaja thanked the discharged soldiers for making the Division proud and putting in their best while they served under the Division.

He said: “We are grateful to the COAS for approving this valedictory buffet.

“This particular valedictory buffet, which has come to stay in the activities of the Nigerian Army, is the brain-child of the COAS as he is totally committed to the welfare of troops and discharged soldiers as well”.

Responding, retired Army Warrant Officer Jonas Tambari, who spoke on behalf of the discharged soldiers, appreciated God Almighty for giving the discharged soldiers sound health and mind to attend the valedictory buffet.

“It is unfortunate we are discharged when the nation is facing security challenges; however, we will continue to give support, advice and guidance when there is a need to do so.

“I sincerely thank the COAS and the GOC for this befitting valedictory buffet as well as grateful to the Nigerian Army authorities for paying our entitlements,” he said.

No fewer than 100 discharged soldiers, from the ranks of Corporal and Army Warrant Officer, attended the valedictory buffet and received a plaque of Meritorious Service from the COAS.

