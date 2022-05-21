Following its contributions to tourism development in the South-West in Nigeria , Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort has been honoured with the award of ” Best Themed Resort” at this year’s Nigeria Tourism Awards.

The well-attended event held in Lagos State was organized to showcase and honour individuals and organizations who have contributed to the growth of the tourism sector.

In his acceptance speech, the Chief Operating Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Prince Adesina Araoye, said: “The awards to Ilaji Resort as the Best Themed Resort stands out as one of the best awards we have ever received. The reason is not unconnected with the fact that each awardee is painstakingly assessed before being chosen as evidenced by organisers’ frequent visits to Ilaji Resort during the period of assessment.

“Our recognition as a resort is an eloquent testimony to the industry and visionary leadership of our chairman, Chief Dotun Sanusi, who has invested so massively in promoting the tourism industry in Nigeria.

“The award is dedicated to our teeming customers who have been our pillars of support all through the years,” he added.