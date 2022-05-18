By Prince Osuagwu

The 2022 Nigeria Prize for Science, sponsored by the Nigeria LNG Ltd, NLNG has received huge interest as a whopping 107 people entered for the contest.General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Nigeria LNG Ltd, Andy Odeh, made the disclosure recently as the handover ceremony of the entries on in Lagos.

Odeh who was represented by the Acting Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager, NLNG, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, said the theme was carried over from the 2020/2021 cycle into the 2022 cycle after a no-winner decision by the judges.

He said the need to find scientific approach to attaining sustainable food security was critical to the country’s survival and formed part of the reasons for this year’s theme: ‘Innovations in Sustainable Food Security’.

According to him, the trending forecast shows that there might be severe food challenges waiting to implode.

Odeh said scientists were needed now, more than ever in the country’s history, to wade off food crisis that would negatively impact sustainable development goals.

He said: “NLNG is very keen on ensuring that the Nigeria prize for science creates opportunities for positive impact in all spheres of life in Nigeria. This is why we are taking continuous steps to revitalise and rekindle the drive for development and to build a better Nigeria, in line with our Company’s vision,” he said.

Former Minister of Power and Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Prize, Prof. Barth Nnaji, handed over the entries to the judges, headed by Prof. Christian Agbo, from the Department of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja.

He described the science prize as an opportunity to change the narratives about the country’s development and challenged the judges to remain resolute and focused on excellence, sound research and innovation.

Receiving the entries, Agbo said the race to find a winner for the $100,000 Prize has begun and only the best scientific work on the theme will be selected. He said the winner of the science prize would be announced in September 2022.

The panel of judges also comprised Prof. Mohammed Magaji, Professor of Agronomy at the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto among other, while the Advisory Board, included Nnaji, two-time Minister and former President Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Nike Akande and Prof. Yusuf Abubakar, a professor of Animal Breeding and Quantitative Genetics.