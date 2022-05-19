Reality Tv star, Erica Nlewedim has stated Nigeria is not worth dying over.

Erica declared this on her Twitter account, advising Nigerians to make another country their plan B if they have the money.

She tweeted, “Nigeria is not worth dying over, the Nigerians too don’t even care so if you have the money, let another country be your plan B!”

You would recall that the reality star was one of the best dressed at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, where she rocked a green butterfly dress to the event.

Reports have it that the dress was designed by an international designer from Poland, who designed the wedding dress in the American movie, 365 days.

