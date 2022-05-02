Nigeria needs female vice-president —Chief Funke Arthur Worrey, mother, former LSSTF boss, Fola

By Onozure Dania

As the mother of the former Lagos Solicitor-General, and Commissioner for Lands, Mr Fola Arthur-Worrey, Chief (Mrs) Funke Arthur-Worrey, clocks 95, she has advocated that women should be given leadership positions in the country.

The excited nonagenarian said it is time for the government to give women their honour to be the vice-president of the nation adding that she doesn’t think that the government is doing enough to appreciate women.

She said: “We will have a woman president, but let us start with a vice-president. I have been agitating for that.

“When I was the president of the International Women Society, IWS, in 1997, and before then, we had been sounding it out that we wanted the seat of the president. In 2023, if we do not get the presidency, at least let’s get the seat of vice. We are key contributors to the nation’s economy and a woman would be able to lead.”

Arthur-Worrey said: “I love watching our women, Nigerian women are wonderful women, and they work so hard. You see them as early as 4:00am, whether it is raining or the sun is shining, you will see them go out to buy goods and come to sell to us and they do it happily. I am proud of Nigerian women.

“I want women to be given active roles. For instance, we have 36 states, I think the only state that had women deputy governors is Lagos State, nothing else, and we are the ones that are running the country. We cannot ask for the presidency but give us a vice- president and see how wonderful Nigeria will be. God has given women a sense of organising. I am hoping that one day, they will surprise us and say this is the time for a woman vice- president.

“Nigeria is a beautiful place but now, I am not happy because I am so afraid to even switch on the television because whenever you do, you hear somebody has been killed and all; that is not nice. I don’t know how it got to that. I know that it’s going to be better, I don’t know how it’s going to happen but I know that it is not going to continue like this,” she said.

“I love to listen to the news, local, national or international. I’m not a politician, but I’m interested. But suddenly, you don’t trust me, I don’t trust you. But now, people are so afraid for their lives. I think the government should do something about this security thing.

“We never had any fear. Anywhere you went, you would meet a friend. Whether Kanuri, Hausa or Fulani, immediately you got together, you became a family. But I’m afraid now.

Speaking about her life, the nonagenarian said that all her life she lived a simple life, adding that she likes fresh air. “I must have fresh air. Then in those days in England, I used to go to the gym but I don’t do that anymore.

I still cook occasionally and don’t like not doing anything. I can walk from here to the Eko hotel. Health wise I thank God.

“Growing up, things were so simple and easy, you can go out and come in at any time, there was no question of insecurity and things were so cheap and convenient for us, we didn’t have all the luxury we have now like water and telephone I don’t feel good, because, in those days, I’m now talking of Lagos, my Lagos, it was so free to live around Ita Garawu, Oke Suna to Tokunbo and Campus. There were not lots of cars then. We had families everywhere, but we were so happy we were together, Christmas time and Eleya or fasting time was for everybody, there was nothing like this person is not from my place.

“I am going to be 95 years old on April 23, 2022, by the grace of God. I am so anxious and looking forward to it. I am from Lagos. My four generations are from Isale Eko, Onilegbale, Lagos. I feel fine. It is not my making, so I thank God.

“At my age, I still go to the market to talk to the women and children of Ebutte- Ero, Sura, Sangros and all that. I knew their parents, I thank God, my Maker, who has been wonderful to me from day one up till. I have never been alone in my life. And health-wise, apart from malaria, I have been very lucky. I eat well. I sleep well. I go for a walk anywhere I want.

“All the men were our uncles, all the women were aunties, and you dare not misbehave, because if you misbehaved and one of them caught you and spanked you, you dared not go home and say because if you go home and report, you will get double of that. You respect your elders. When elders are talking, you dare not interfere.

“All my life, I have travelled. I have travelled around Nigeria. The only state I didn’t visit with my husband then was Sokoto State. We went round. When Ojukwu was in Kano, he was our guest. Ademulegun was in Kaduna. These people would take us around and look after us. My husband was always going to museums and I was always going to the market, to see women and appreciate them. We have been around Nigeria and Europe,” she said.