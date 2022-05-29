By Gabriel Olawale

The General Overseer of The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji has warned that without true and healthy leadership the future of Nigeria is bleak.

Speaking in Lagos during the maiden edition of Interdenominational programme tagged; “SWITCH” which focuses on Marriage, Ministry and The Marketplace, Aboyeji said that there is no spiritually inclined nation or organisation that can succeed without healthy leaders.

“The tell-tale signs of unhealthiness being witnessed in the body of Christ today are disheartening and concerning. Some of the things we see today are incompetency on many of God’s sacred pulpits and character summersault everywhere.

He explained that the fall of a pastor will negatively impact all ministers and all Christian congregations, while a happy, fulfilling and satisfying marriage enhances kingdom work, “This is why there is need for a SWITCH. There is a need for true leadership that seeks to help and guide emerging leaders in different aspects of ministry work and leadership roles in the marketplace.”

Corroborating his views, Founder and President of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, Evang. Mike Bamiloye regretted that the devil had found its way into the church to destroy marriage which was the first institution set up by God.

“Marriage is the first institution God created and the devil is fighting against it. The war started outside the church and now finds its way into the church. Divorce is an abomination, couple fighting is an abomination but people now see it as normal.

“We need to return back to God because his plan for marriage is to be fruitful. God’s wish for us is to have a successful marriage and home. Couples must learn to tolerate each other for them to have a successful home, in some cases you should feel free to reach out to your pastors for counseling and prayer.”

On his part, the Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro said that for believers to thrive in the marketplaces there are certain principles they must keep at heart, “You must learn to be straightforward and not cut corners.

“Prayer is very key to any successful business, set your vision right, you must be disciplined, persistence, learn to delegate work, manage quality, manage your time, focus on your staff and customers, monitor your competitors, regulator and global market.”