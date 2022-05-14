Senator Bukola Saraki

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

Former Senate President, Dr. Olusola Saraki, has lamented that “Nigeria has steadily moved from a weak nation to a near failed state, run by equally failed leaders.

Saraki made the lamentation yesterday in Owerri, while addressing stakeholders and delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State.

“The world over, we have three types of nations. They include the strong, the weak, failing and failed nations. Today, Nigeria has snowballed from a weak nation to a near failed state, courtesy of an equally failed leaders.

“Our country Nigeria, has never been this disunited. We are today divided along several lines, including but not limited to ethnic and religious divides. 2023 provides ample opportunity for Nigerians to look for the best hand to manage our affairs and re-unite the citizens again.”

While reaffirming that he is aware of the interest of Ndigbo for the presidential seat, Saraki however promised to support any PDP candidate that would emerge after the presidential primary.

His words: “I am a team player. Let me say it loud and clear that because I am a team player, I will support any candidate that eventually emerges after the presidential primary, even if he is from the South East.”