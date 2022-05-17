.

By Idowu Bankole

Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, has on Tuesday bemoaned the state of the Nigeria economy claiming that over time, the nation’s economy been rigged into the hands of a few individuals, who manage and determines the outflow to the common man.

Atedo, The Chairman of the Occasion, at the Vanguard Economic Discourse, noted that while other countries continue to grow, Nigeria’s economy remained stagnant.

He said “We need to sort out many things. As long as we allow a handful of people to rig the economy to their hands, we have nothing left and that is bad for our country.

“In Rwanda and Senegal, things are level but in Nigeria, it is not the case”

“One thing we must get right before we start talking abut growing the Nigerian economy, is giving investors a level playing field.”

Nigeria’s economy entered a recession in 2020, reversing three years of recovery, due to fall in crude oil prices on account of falling global demand and containment measures to fight the spread of COVID–19.

