. Gives reasons for supporting Wike

By Steve Oko

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, has said that Nigeria does not need an unstable character as a President, but one who can take a firm position on matters to move the country forward.

Ikpeazu who made the assertion Friday in Umuahia, when he received in audience, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who came to consult with him and Abia delegates on his presidential ambition.

Gov. Ikpeazu described Wike as “a firm character that Nigeria needs at this critical period to move forward”.

He said he was not ashamed to associate with Wike’s presidential project because he was fully convinced that based on the antecedents of the Rivers’ Governor, he would deliver.

His words:” I’m not ashamed to be associated with the strategic project at a precarious time in the country.

” He stands out as a great leader; he has intervened in security and in social stability.

” At a time like this, we need a President whose position is not in doubt in any matter.

” I pitched my tent with Wike because I know where he stands on every issue.

” We can’t afford to have a President that is colourless; ones who changes like weather”.

Ikpeazu said that Wike had demonstrated capacity and character to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

” Wike has paid his dues. He has faught for our party and he has never changed party.

” We want somebody who can take very tough decisions to move Nigeria forward.

” Nigeria needs someone with sufficient courage to take decisions.”

Gov. Ikpeazu assured Wike of his unalloyed support for the actualisation of his presidential ambition.

” Any time you look behind your shoulder you will see Gov. Ikpeazu”.

Speaking earlier, Wike said he deliberately decided to end his campaign tour before the PDP primaries in Abia because Gov. Ikpeazu was among those who urged him to run for the presidency based on his capacity.

He said he was prepared and determined to lead Nigeria out of the woods.

Wike said only he had the capacity to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and urged the delegates to support his ambition.

” What PDP needs is somebody who has capacity; somebody who can withstand APC. Forget about my face, forget about my voice, I’m the only one who can win APC”.

In a remark, Abia PDP Chairman, Dr Asiforo Okere, said the situation in Nigeria currently requires somebody with capacity.

He said Wike’s performances in Rivers ” are so glaring that even the blind can see them”.

Okere said “most of Abia delegates are already Wike’s converts”, and wished him well in his quest to rescue Nigeria.

In a remark, former Governor and Senator representing Abia Central, Senator Theodore Orji, said ” Wike does not need advertisement as his works already speak for him”.

Wike was accompanied to on the visit by former Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Hassan Dankwambo; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Austin Opara.

Some of the dignitaries present were the Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji; former Nigeria Ambassador to Argentina, Chief Empire Kanu; Rep. Nnenna Ukaeje, among others.