The Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering all political appointees under his administration who are seeking elective positions in the next year’s general elections to resign as it is required by law.

The President stated this while praising the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba for braving the odds and handing in his resignation after purchasing the presidential election form.

In a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the national Coordinator of NDYC Engr. Jator Abido expressed satisfaction with Mr. Presidents orders, noting that it has helped to distinguish him as a man of honour who does not associate himself with lawlessness.

The NDYC prayed further that with Akpabio specifically out of the way now, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will breath fresh air and experience a turn around for good.

“This singular act of Mr. President has brought about trust in his leadership and the anti-corruption fight. We have particularly frowned at the delay in inaugurating the NDDC Board which was orchestrated by the then Minister of the Niger Delta Senator Godswill Akpabio under the cover of a forensic audit to enrich himself. Now that he is out of the way, we are confident the Board will be inaugurated and development will return to the Niger Delta”, the statement noted.

While urging Mr. President to expedite actions on the inauguration of the NDDC Board to serve as a vehicle that will drive development in the Niger Delta region, the group equally urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to as a matter of urgency probe the Commission and the outgoing Minister of the Niger Delta as his tenure was marred by impunity and gross corruption.

“We call on Mr. President and the EFCC to quickly begin to investigate and audit the accounts of the NDDC and those of the Ministry of Niger Delta affairs to ensure that money meant for the development of the Niger Delta region must not be used by Akpabio and his cronies in sponsoring his campaigns and luxurious lifestyle at the expense of the poor and vulnerable people of the Niger Delta”, the statement added.

Similarly, the NDYC expressed their willingness to partner and work with aspirants from the Niger Delta region and Nigeria at large who have concrete solutions to Nigeria’s problems especially the challenges facing the region.

“As the 2023 general elections draw near, we wish to state categorically that our doors are open to partner and work with candidates who have the interest of Nigeria at heart. With more than 40% of voters in the Niger Delta as our members, our partnership will surely be rewarding”, the statement concluded.