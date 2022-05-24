.

An APC member in Niger state, Habibu Wushishi has bemoaned the electioneering process saying, “crooks and fraudulent methods of conducting the election are no longer the vogue world over”

Wushishi advised that political parties “Publish the comprehensive Delegate List and paste it at the state secretariat and other places as that will do away with unnecessary rumours and hearsays. Delegates must be known by aspirants. You shouldn’t be hiding the list as if it is cultism.”

He warned that crooked methods of conducting the election could be detrimental and could cause the party, “unnecessary embarrassment and litigations after the primaries”