By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The Diaspora Organisation-Americas, NIDOA, has decried arson by protesters against arrest of culprits over murder of Miss Debrorah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

NIDO comprises Nigerian Diasporas in Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa under the auspices of NIDO-Worldwide.

This is contained in a statement on Monday by Dr Ezekiel Macham, Chairman of NIDOA Board of Trustees (BoT).

According to him, we condemn in the strongest terms the gruesome murder of Miss Deborah for alleged blasphemy.

“We decry the maiming and destruction of properties being perpetrated in Sokoto by “hoodlums” in the name of protest against the arrest of the culprits of Deborah’s murder.

“This barbaric action and religious intolerance are unacceptable in this age and time; it is time Federal Government stopped impunity associated with this bestial culture of self-help, as culprits are seldom punished.

“It behooves on the law enforcement agencies to speedily expose those who instigated and perpetrated the despicable killing of Deborah and bring them to justice.



“While we, in the diaspora, are promoting Nigeria and toiling to bring direct investment into the country, some unscrupulous individuals hide under the cloak of religion to carry-out gruesome acts.

“This brings the country to high security risk and disrepute, making it unsuitable for foreign investment,” he said.

He, however, urged the government to act urgently to stem the worrisome trend in the already unsuitable investment climate of the country, due to insecurity and social disorder.

