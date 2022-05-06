As Nico Dorja gears up for the release of his self-titled debut album, Dorja 101, the rising Nigerian singer taps fellow South African–based newcomer Payseen on the Hunkie—produced afrobeat number, Kpariwo. The track talks about his triumph and it’s the third release under the singer’s belt.

“I have an EP that is dropping anytime soon and my debut Album (DORJA 101) is also on its way,” he revealed in an exclusive interview.

He has yet to share a release date for the upcoming album, and it’s remains unclear if Kpariwo which has surpassed thousands of streams across DSP will appear on it, but an imminent drop is expected.