By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA 2022) is calling for nominations for its newly introduced award category, the Most Outstanding Oncology Centre of the Year.

Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

The call includes categories under the Special Recognition and Special Awards such as: Most Responsive COVID-19 Testing Company of the Year, Most Outstanding COVID -19 Consumables Manufacturer of the Year (Indigenous), State with the Highest Percentage of COVID–19 Vaccinated Persons, Most Outstanding Genomic Laboratory of the Year, and State Government Health Insurance Scheme of the Year.

Speaking on the development, NHEA Project Coordinator, Dr. Shola Alabi, explained that the dynamics of activities in the health sector in the last three years has made the new introductions possible following careful review and suggestions.

He called on the public to visit the site, www.nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng/online-nominations-form/ to nominate. Nomination is expected to close on May 22, 2022.

Nomination

The theme for NHEA 2022 is Innovative Healthcare in the Era of Change.

For information regarding the entry criteria required for nomination, NHEA Executive Secretary, Vivian Alkali, encouraged interested persons to visit the award site.

Alkali listed some of the criteria to include; On Oncology facilities should; be established and providing services for more than 12 months; accredited by relevant federal and state health authorities; providing two of either Medical, Radiological or Surgical oncology services to the public; high patient volume above 100 patients per month; externally assessed quality of patient delivery; facility possesses an international certification of clinical quality; and have an established and functioning palliative care and end of life care system.

She explained that for the State Government Health Insurance Scheme; it is open to State Governments and the Federal Capital Territory of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that operate a program seen to be committed to the triad of Universal health; and coverage that reduces the amount of out-of-pocket spending. In addition, the number of new enrollees or percentage increase of new enrollees annually; new health financing packages and models; geographic spread of enrollees within the state; and the percentage number of citizens registered with the state health insurance program; etc.

The event is billed to hold on June 24, 2022 in Lagos and it is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Medical Association, and Association of General Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, and PharmAccess Foundation.

NHEA is organized by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.