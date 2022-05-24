Onoh

By Dennis Agbo

The Ngwo Support Group has pleaded with the delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State to vote for its illustrious son, Dr. Josef-Ken Umunnakwe to emerge as the flagbearer of the party in the next year’s general election.

Leader of the support Group, Chief Goddy Ude, in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday, said that Onoh deserved the ticket based on the realistic need for a courageous, bold, and result-oriented leader to continue from where Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will stop on May 29, 2023.

They noted that against all odds, Dr. Onoh has not only keyed into the well-thought-out plans of Governor Ugwuanyi to restore the Enugu State architectural masterplan to its original status but also took up the Chairmanship of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA) not minding the invective by a few disgruntled elements in the society.

“His achievements in this regard speak for itself,” the group said.

The Ngwo Support group for Onoh stressed that it was obviously the turn of Enugu East Senatorial Zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State come 2023, but that in the zone with three federal constituencies of Enugu North & South Federal Constituency; Nkanu East & West Federal Constituency and Enugu East and Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, only Enugu North, where Onoh hails from, has not got a fair share of political offices.

“Note that in line with equity, fairness, and Federal Character considerations, no Federal Constituency ought to take the positions of Governor and Senator at the same time.

“It is a clear fact that in the history of the leadership equation of political offices in Enugu State, Enugu North LGA has never produced a Governor, Deputy nor Senator, despite being the mother Local Government from where Enugu South LGA, Enugu East LGA, Nkanu West LGA, and Nkanu East were carved out.

“May we however remind us that those Local Governments carved out from Enugu North LGA have produced a Governor, Deputy, and Senator at one time or the other.

“Conclusively, we must all times, especially now, be intentionally honest. Dr Josef Umunnakwe Onoh (Denge), is the man the cap fits. We humbly urge all delegates to wisely vote for Dr Josef Umunnakwe Onoh during the Enugu State PDP gubernatorial primaries slated for Wednesday, May 25 2023,” the group said.