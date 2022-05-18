By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A none governmental organization called Almajiri support initiative operating in Kebbi under the chairmanship of Alhaji Shehu Umar has said that it has trained no fewer than 200 orphans and 300 needy widows and divorcees in its routine free training in Birnin Kebbi.



According to him deaf and dumbs are among those who received training on hand trades like tailoring, knitting and pomade making for the ladies, while the physically challenged and the able almajiris among them learnt trades like welding, shoe manufacturing, tailoring and driving among others.



He added that,the center under Almajiri support initiative also have an adult literacy class with at least sixteen adults from both genders attending free literacy classes,one of the class instructors Hajia Saudat Abdullahi who lamented low patronage despite being it free, noted that, the free literacy class knows no tribe and religion every one is welcome,while decrying acute financial assistance from well to do individuals she appeal to members of the public to come to the aid of the center as they lack materials in all the sections of the center noting that lack of funds needed to give empowerments to the trained orphans, widows,divorcees, almajiris and the physically challenged is delaying the graduation.



She however, appeal to government, traditional rulers Unions and public servants to assist the center to graduate the trained persons whom she believes will impact the society positively saying even now those earlier empowered are employers of labour in their area of focus.



In addition to what the almajiri initiative is doing to discourage street begging the center gives one daily meal to each almajiri because that is the only one it can afford ” more hands are required to completely stop almajiri begging system, you cant him when you cannot give him three square meals the founder has said.