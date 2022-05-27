By Adeola Badru

In an attempt to cushion the heightened rise of poverty, hunger in Oyo State, a Non-Governmental Organisation, SajPointe Foundation, has provided food items worth several thousands to the less privileged living at Amugbekun, Wire & Cable, Apata, Ibadan.

The foundation, yesterday, gave out the food items to residents of the area, which cut across all categories of people, among whom were adults and the aged, irrespective of their religious affiliation or faith.

For the period the programme lasted, residents came out in large numbers to receive the different staple food items, such as cassava flakes, rice and noodles.

Receiving and coordinating the food items on behalf of the widows, Mrs Adeleke Mashadenu, appreciated the gesture of the foundation for its humanitarian service to the community.

She said: “I really appreciate what has already happened today, it is what we have been expecting from the well to do people,and we give glory unto God and we pray that people will continue to help the less privileged like what the organisation did today.”

“We want government to take a cue from this foundation. Why because the challenges we have are many, they should be encouraged by what non governmental organisation like this is doing”

“We thank God for this foundation for what they did for those widows that are hopeless, we pray that their work will continue to rise and will never come down.”

“I just give all thanks to her that God will bless her and she’ll never lack. I’m a widow and I’m happy for what she really gave us and her children will never lack too.”

Speaking with newsmen, the Project Director, Mrs Julie Kemi Ajao, who spoke on behalf of the project founder, Sandra Ajao-Itua, said the foundation drives on the basis of fulfilling the Sustainable Development Goals 2 which is zero hunger.

“This is an individual capacity to help these less privileged living in Amugbekun. She noticed the rate at which the God was blessing her was enormous, so she thought of what to do to appreciate God for all the blessings.”

“God then revealed to her that the best way to appreciate is to extend hand to the less privileged in the community.”

“It just a new foundation that started in January 2022, and so far she has been able to assist within the short period of time, we started with Oleyo community in Oluyole Local Government and we helped so many people there.”

“We went to another community at Idi-Aro, we also did the same thing. In March, we went to motherless babies home at Oke-Ado and in April, we came to Apata market. We shared N5,000 each to petty traders.”

“Today, we are at Amugbekun, Wire & Cable, Apata, Ibadan, in Ido Local Government to extend our love to the poor people there. It is a non-governmental organisation with no alternative interest but just to thank God for blessings.”

“It just something she funds alone without the help of anyone, she is a nurse in the United State of America, it has nothing to do with the government and will never have, it just a blessing from God extended to the less privileged.”

“It is a continuous exercise and we will continue sharing food stuff and will be extended to making boreholes for school among others.We are thanking God we are sustaining it.

“I advise with this, it could motivate other well to do individuals to help in eradicating poverty in the country,” she said.