By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The National Union of Food Beverage and Tobacco Employees, NUFBTE, has described the withdrawal of Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, from the All People Congress, APC’s Presidential race as a selfless and patriotic decision.

NUBTE in a letter to the Minister by its President, Lateef Oyelekan and General Secretary, Mike Olanrewaju, copied the President/General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Secretary to Federal Government of Nigeria and Head of Service of Federation, among others, said “Sincerely, we have an unreserved conviction that indeed you are eminently qualified and with deep-rooted experience both in governance and proficient economy management which undoubtedly must have prepared you for the great work of providing fruitful and beneficial leadership as the President and Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of the Federation.

“However, the avalanche of industrial crises bedevilling the Tertiary Educational Sector has remained intractable to resolve, thereby making it inevitably expedient for your Excellency to reconsider your move towards the Presidential candidate of your party. Moreso, the fact that all Public Universities have remained closed for more than Four months running ultimately give cause for concern and unbearable worry.

“Therefore, in consideration of the irreparable monumental dangers and destructive retrogression of educational pursuits of Nigerian Students, this prompted our Union’s earlier passionate appeal to your Excellency to reconsider your well deserved presidential ambition in other to fully concentrate and remain focused on the possibility of resolving the protracted strike embarked upon by all the Industrial Unions in tertiary educational Sector as the Mediator-ln-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, it was our view that it will be tantamount to a Military General abandoning his troops on the War Front amidst a highly ravaging War.

“Consequently, your selfless and patriotic decision to put the interest of Nigerians masses and University Students in particular over and above your personal interest by opting out of the presidential primary of your political party even after paying a huge amount of money to obtain the Nomination Form is a welcome and soothing development.”