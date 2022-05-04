Kenkyo, an NFT brand, highlights humility through its upcoming project.

NFT brands are trying to bring value and an impression to the crypto community. They are the kind of things that are rare and exclusive. They're not only a hot topic in the cryptocurrency world but also outside of it.

To create a successful brand that resonates with users and consumers, you must follow these guiding principles: establish an identifiable concept or value proposition; build an emotionally compelling brand identity; resonate with growing communities; tackle ambiguous authenticity by leveraging sustainable philanthropic initiatives.

Kenkyo, which means humble in Japanese, is a brand set to revolutionize the way we see the world. By creating a brand that is built on a core principle of humility and goodwill, it creates value for its users. This project not just focuses on making money but also spreads goodness through its platform.

With 777 unique genesis collections, this is a pioneering project in the world of NFT. It’s a fully whitelisted project and will not be available for public sales. The founders will have the autonomy to handpick and choose those worthy of being a part of the project and displaying their collectibles on their blockchain platform.

The three founders believe humbleness is one of the most important characteristics an individual should possess. Being humble and selfless is undoubtedly a trait that will attract people and make them want to join you in your mission.

They have also emphasized community building and have partnered with brands such as Doodles and many more. They even have a partnership with Tasty bones to issue an honorary NFT. They believe that communities are the backbone of any good project.

They are yet to launch a road map that can highlight their plans and intentions. Although, this is a project that will undoubtedly revolutionize the way we see the brand building on the blockchain.

Kenkyo’s primary goal is to provide undeniable value to holders in unique and revolutionary ways. One is Loyalties, a reward program within the Kenkyo ecosystem that will give back royalties made from secondary sales to the holders interactive. They will also have an elite alpha team with a proven track record on board, securing WL and other giveaway opportunities exclusively for their holders. The numerous amount of different perks issued out to their holders is hard to ignore, making it easier for them to thrive and grow with the community’s support.

Kenkyo’s ethos as a project is to inspire people to be humble and share goodwill with others. This is one of the reasons why they have chosen to be a humbleness-based project.