By Tony Ubani

Ever since he indicated interest to contest for the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Presidency, Nigeria’s football scene has never been the same again.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside’s campaign for the NFF top position is gathering momentum with the support of ex players and some top Nigerians who believe that he’s eminently qualified and stands tall, head and shoulders above others in the race.

Top members of players union are discussing with him. They have pledged support although they demanded clarity on how he would handle some issues. Some top Nigerians including a serving minister and former governor of a state got excited when they heard Idah wants to run for the office and have encouraged him.

Peterside, Pastor, accomplished speaker, sports analyst/commentator and ex-footballer played for Rangers football club of Enugu, BCC Lions of Gboko, Enyimba football club of Aba and made 15 appearances for the Super Eagles as a goalkeeper.

He played professional football for Tembisa Classic and Moroka Swallows in South Africa respectively before he received the call to serve God from where he rose from the ranks to become a Bishop.

”One question that many have asked centres on what becomes of the church. We’ve a structure and there are many other eminently qualified men of God who would continue from where I stopped while I bring innovative change to Nigerian football”, he said.

Yet, another burning question for the former goal-stopper remains where he would be domiciled if he becomes president of NFF.

”For sure, I will relocate to Nigeria”, he said also promising to bring changes to the Nigerian League that would make it attractive to sponsors and bring competitiveness between the home-based and foreign-based players for shirts in the Super Eagles and other national teams.

”The Nigerian league made me. I will make the Nigerian league one of the best that will attract sponsors and attract foreign players”, Peterside promised.