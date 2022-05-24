. Odegbami, Okala, Oliseh, Kanu, Ikpeba, Rufai, Taribo

By TONY UBANI

Nigerian ex-internationals may not have shown their interest in the past in the elections of the Nigeria Football Federation, but that is sure to change with the declaration of Idah Peterside for the presidency of the NFF.

Many ex-internationals have thrown their weight behind the candidacy of the former Super Eagles goalkeeper to succeed Melvin Amaju Pinnick saying that the former Super Eagles Media Officer has contributed in no small measure to the growth of the game both in the Nigerian League and the Super Eagles.

The heavyweights who have thrown their support and said he’s a fresh breath include legendary Segun ‘Mathematical’ Odegbami, goalkeeper Peter Rufai and former captain ‘fantastic’ Sunday Ogochukwu Oliseh. Others include former African footballer and Prince of Monaco Victor Ikpeba, former defence stalwart Pastor Taribo West.

Former skipper Kanu Nwankwo who won a UEFA Champions League medal, two African Player of the Year Awards amongst others is also behind Idah’s candidacy. Babayaro, Fuludu, Jalla, Ezeji, Chikelue Iloenyosi, Abdul Sule, Eddie Dombraye and former Green Eagles and Rangers International legend Emmanuel Okala are seeking support for Idah’s ambition.

Idah who is the Bishop of Christ Ambassadors Church in South Africa where he has lived for over 25 years, has termed his desire to bring meaningful change to Nigerian football as a ‘revolution’.