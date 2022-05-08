New track, ABEG, by Egbon Cass feat Ivorian superstar, Remy Adan hits airwaves

Whilst most Nigerian artists aim to break into the music scene in Nigeria, fast rising rapper/singer Egbon Cass has set his sights on Africa and the world and has consistently strived to show us that the world is his oyster.

Cass got his break into the scene after winning the music category of the QTABY online talent hunt season 1 and MVP at the Cookout Africa with Grammy award winning artist Vincent Berry II.

He went on to release his first official single under his management QTABY called Oba, which he co-produced alongside keyboardist for the cavemen Mr. Po.

His next single HUSTLE, featured multi-award winning Ghanaian producer Master Garzy and now after a brief hiatus the Egbon has returned with an even bigger international collaboration, featuring Ivorian superstar Remy Adan on a banger called ABEG.

The song, which was produced by Twinbeatz and the legendary Tee-Y Mix tells a tale of love lost and a broken heart. Cass describes it as the last attempts at begging before a breakup is final.

Remy Adan brings the best of Ivory Coast’s sound to the collaboration with a catchy hook that is fresh and captivating even to someone who doesn’t speak the language, and Egbon Cass delivers a Nigerian influenced vibe producing a classic song.

ABEG is currently available on all streaming platform via this link: https://bfan.link/abeg-2