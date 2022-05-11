By Ezra Ukanwa

An original reality TV show bridging the gap between black cultures around the world by immersing contestants in the African heritage that connects them all.

Endorsed by the Lagos State Governor, the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism and the Ooni of Ife, Coming to Africa is an original reality tv show set in the motherland that brings together Africans in the diaspora down to Africa for the first time ever to explore a whole new world.

Week after week, they are confronted by a new challenge that questions all they know about their heritage, but they have to stay in the game to contend for the $100,000 prize.

Speaking on the originality of the reality show, Diamond Sonpon, Executive Producer, Co-host and Creator of Coming to Africa said: “I thought it’d be super cool to bring people who have been out of the continent for a while, like myself, or born outside the continent back to Africa – Nigeria specifically, to see how well they navigate as they relearn all they know about their history, their people, their cultures and traditions.

“The show will be set in Ile-Ife, the birthplace of the entire human race. It’s fascinating because you get to see over three dynasties of rulers when you visit the palace. It’s empowering to know that this existed before, during, and after slavery and is still existing.”

Coming to Africa has already implanted curiosity in the hearts of many Africans and Black in the Diaspora, and attracts strategic partners like United Nation Peace Ambassadors, Businessman & Philanthropist Martins Acha.

With influencer and youth advocate Seyi Awolowo as Host, Coming to Africa aims to show how black cultures are all connected by ancestry. The selected contestants are Africans who are no longer connected to their roots. The goal is simple: bringing them together under one roof for 30 days as they are confronted with the reality of their history.

Contestants’ talents will be showcased through challenges that will be introduced into the house as the show goes on. The reality show will be directed by Dafe Eruotor and produced by Chris Odeh, the pioneer of Sozo Films, and producer of Nneka the Pretty Serpent.

Casting for the reality show has started and is open to United States citizens or legal permanent residents who are black and above the age of 21. If selected, contestants would get an all-expense-paid trip down to Nigeria to compete for $100,000. The deadline for application is the 30th of May, 2022.

Coming to Africa gives viewers a front seat view of the continent. This will be the first show to give a fresh depiction of Africa, one which isn’t pigeonholed by false stories and stereotypes. This is Africans telling the story of Africa for the world to see. Come along as we explore the motherland.

