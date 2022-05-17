By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Fada as the new Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He will take over from Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who has spent three years as the DG of the corps, on Wednesday.

Fada, an indigene of Yobe state, is coming with a very rich military management and administrative background.

A source who confirmed this development to Our Correspondent on Tuesday evening, also said, “A farewell parade for the outgoing DG will take place at the Old Parade Ground in Area 10, Abuja, followed by the formal handing-over ceremony to his successor at the NYSC national directorate headquarters, Abuja.”

Major General Ibrahim, who hails from Nasarawa Local Government area of Nasarawa State, is a graduate of the University of Jos where he obtained his Bachelors and Masters degrees.

He later bagged a PGDE from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and a PhD in History from University of Abuja.