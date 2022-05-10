By Femi Bolaji

The North East Development Commission, NEDC, Monday commenced the training of 1800 primary and junior secondary school teachers in the North East Region.

The training is facilitated by the Education Endowment Fund, EEF, of the Commission and 300 teachers will be trained in Taraba, Bauchi, Adamawa, Yobe, Gombe and Borno states.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five days capacity building training for 300 teachers in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, Chairman of the NEDC’s Education Endowment Fund, EEF, Chief David Kente, said the training would open up teachers in the region to new methods of ensuring students gets the best out of their classroom experience.

Represented by his Special Technical Adviser, Joshua Sangari, Kente, said the devastation by Bokoharam in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states has mounted pressure on Bauchi, Taraba and Gombe states, who according to him now house displaced persons, including school children fleeing danger.

He said the initiative was borne out of a needs assessments done in the six states of the region, as path way to tackling insecurity and ignorance among its people.

According to him, “150 teachers each were selected from the Primary and Junior secondary school cadre respectively.

“They would be trained in seven modules which include psychosocial support for students as well as technological innovation in facilitating learning.

“The trained teachers would also go further to step down the training to their colleagues in their respective localities.”

He said the EEF would also build and equip three classroom blocks in each of the 112 local government areas of the six North East states.

The lead consultant, Hassana Amen, who also spoke said the training would lead to better skill development and improved classroom management.