By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume has sympathized with the All Progressive Congress (APC) supporters in Borno south senatorial district.

Over a dozen supporters were injured at the weekend when the main gate of Biu Local Government Lodge collapsed in the process of to grab Ndume’s palliatives.

Lamenting the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri, he said: “It was unfortunate for this incident to happen in Biu.

“My intention was to meet the delegates and assure them of more dividends of democracy if given the mandate again.

“I was overwhelmed with the turnout of party delegates and supporters to meet in five Councils of Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar, Shani, including Marama of Hawul.”

He noted that with the large turnout of women, who were led by his wife, were each provided with a token of N3, 000 and a wrapper.

According to him, all the hospital bills of the injured, were settled to enable supporters return to their communities.

Speaking on constituency projects, he disclosed that very soon, trucks of fertilizers are to be distributed to genuine farmers in nine Councils.

Other completed projects in the district are the sinking of about 104 boreholes across nine councils in the Constituency.

Besides, he added that three primary schools were also built and equipped in Chibok and Gwoza Local Governments Areas; as the Boko Haram insurgents torched most of the schools in the state.