By Dayo Johnson

Akure—National Defence Security Surveillance, NDSS, yesterday, vowed to rid Nigeria of the activities of economic saboteurs, who engage in illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism and petroleum products adulteration.

Its newly promoted National Public Relations Officer, PRO, 2, Niyi Majofodun, said this in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Majofodun, who was the spokesperson of former militants in Ondo State, was promoted from Zonal PRO covering Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Kwara states, to National PRO 2 of NDSS.

The NDSS is a security outfit recognised and engaged by the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and saddled with the responsibility of combating the activities of illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, products adulteration, security of coastal waterways, among others.

Majofodun, however, promised that the security outfit would bring to book perpetrators of illegal oil bunkering and petroleum products adulteration.

He appreciated the Commander of NDSS, Mr. Ibifuro Finuma for his support and the Executive Director of Alpha 3D Company in Ondo State, Prince Poroye Biyi for his recent promotion.