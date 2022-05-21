.

Dayo Johnson Akure

National Defence Security Surveillance, (NDSS), has vowed to rid the country of the activities of economic saboteurs, who engages in illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalisation and petroleum product adulteration.

Its newly-promoted National Public Relations Officer 2, Niyi Majofodun, said this in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Also, promoted was Joshua Ogonnoh from Zonal Head of Operation covering Delta, Edo and Ondo States to Head of National Special Force of the same security outfit.

Majofodun who was the PRO of the Ex- Militants in Ondo State was promoted from Zonal PRO covering Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and the Kwara States to National PRO 2 of NDSS.

The NDSS is a security outfit recognized and engaged by the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and saddled with the responsibility of combating the activities of illegal oil bunkering, pipe line vandalisation, products adulteration, security of coastal waterways/creeks, refineries/Depots, Vessels/Barges Fishing trawlers and oil & gas infrastructures.

Majofodun, however, promised that the security outfit would bring to book perpetrators of illegal oil bunkering and petroleum products adulteration.

While noting that those arrested would be made to face the wrath of the law, Majofodun assured the leadership of NDSS and other stakeholders of their total loyalty and effective service delivery.

The new Head of National Special Force, Joshua Ogonnoh, appreciated the Commander of NDSS, Mr Ibifuro Jonah Finuma for the confidence reposed in them which necessitated their promotions.

The Executive Director of Alpha 3D Company in the State, Prince Poroye Biyi, has also congratulated Comrade Niyi Majofodun on his new appointment as National PRO 2 of the NDSS and Gen. Joshua Ogonnoh as Head of National Special Force.

Poroye while appreciating the grace of God in the lives of Majofodun and Ogonnoh charged them to be good ambassadors of the NDSS and always protect the interest of the Federal Government in their daily activities.