Dayo Johnson Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has commenced training for 130 women on different skills to generate employment, create wealth and alleviate poverty in Ondo state.

Speaking at the flag-off of Women Employment Branch (WEB) in Akure, the Ondo state capital, the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, said that the training was designed to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

Fikpo who was represented by the Ondo state NDE Coordinator, Mr Bode Ogunyankinnu said that the training, with three different skills, cut across all the 26 council areas in the state and involved all the women residing in the state.

According to him 50 women will be trained on tye and dye, 50 on Gele, Make up and Event planning and another 30 trainees for stoning, bead making and perfumery.

According to Fikpo, ” these are emerging and trendy skills among women and it is vital our women jump on these so as to be self employed and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

“It is NDE’s desire to ensure that women are trained across the nation to be self-employed and that is why the training is free.

The Director General noted that it in recognition of the importance of women in nation building that the directorate created the WEB , under the SSE department of the NDE saddled with the responsibility of designing and implementing programmes and schemes targeted at women in skill acquisition for income generation and wealth creation.

He said that the trainees ” will be provided with stipends at the end of the training to ease the burden of transportation.

Fikpo added that trained participants are to be empowered to enable them start their micro businesses.

Each of them , according to him will by the design of the training be taught at least two skills.

Fikpo, therefore, urged the participants to take the training seriously by being punctual, regular and attentive throughout the training for it to achieve its aim. End

Some of the participants interviewed, commended the federal government and NDE for bringing succour to them.

They promised that they would make good use of the training period to acquire skills that would empower more women across the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria