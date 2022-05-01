They were helping armed robbers escape – Amotekun spokesperson

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Association of University Students (NAUS), Osun state axis has accused Amotekun operatives of attacking some innocent student while trailing fleeing armed robbers.

Vanguard gathered that Amotekun operatives trailed and arrested an armed robber at Ile-Ife, after waylaying a truck on Ife-Ilesa express road around 2:30am on Saturday.

However, the student group in a statement issued by its Chairman and Publicity Secretary, Eruobami Ayobami and Lawal Idris respectively, alleged that operatives of the corps after a armed robbery incident beat three students of Obafemi Awolowo University during a stop and search operation around Mayfair in the town.

the statement reads, “The Attention of the Leadership of NAUS was called to an incident of Harassment & Cruel Attack on Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, that Happened On Saturday April 30th, around 3AM.

Members Of AMOTEKUN Squad “ Who we can Boldly refer to as “ devil in Human Body” Started a Strangely impromptu Stop & Search Routine at Mayfair “After A Robbery Attack As Proclaimed by officers of the force” where 3 Students were Strongly Harassed beaten with Harmful Instruments (Axe, Guns) and were later extorted, About the sum of 100,0000 was forcefully Collected from one of the students.

The Leadership of NAUS OSUN axis Condemns this Act as it’s strange to the Duties & Obligations of AMOTEKUN. We, therefore, call for the suspension of officers involved in the matter with immediate effect. We also demand for a refund of the funds extorted within 5 working days.

We are committed to ensuring the safety & Security of our students and as such the brutal incident will not slide without justice being made. However, Osun Amotekun spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu said the “so called student” were helping the armed robbers to escape arrest after a shootout with operatives in the area.

“We did not have any situation with students, we are aware the school is on break. Our operatives chased some armed robbers from Ilesa-Ife express road, after hijacking a truck from a driver, through Modakeke to Ife.

“After a gun duel with the robbers and arrest of one of them identified as Solo, the rest ran away in another car and our operatives were on their trail.

“Another vehicle emerged from a junction and block one of the vehicles on the trail of the robbers. It is a case of aiding robbery suspect.

“After proper identification, some of those arrested at the scene were release while the suspected armed robber was taken to Amotekun Olorunda command headquarters in Olorunda. He was handed over to police later in the day. We did not collect money from anyone as the scene is too tense for such act”, he said.