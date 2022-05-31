By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–AHEAD of the forthcoming presidential primaries, President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the State House.

The meeting has all members of the Progressives Governors Forum represented.

It is expected that the President will give guidance on who should become the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 general elections.

Twenty three aspirants are being screened by the John Odigie-Oyegun-led APC screening committee now sitting at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The governors and critical stakeholders of the APC have often expressed their desire to go along with the choice of the president on the presidential candidate of the party.

President Buhari had earlier affirmed that even though he has his choice of the candidate, he would not disclose it so that the individual may be eliminated.