Nasarawa state Assembly pledges support to Judiciary

By David Odama

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Security Matters,  Moses Utondu has said that the state is leveraging on community base security  mechanism to  fight insecurity in the state.

Utondu said  the state was experiencing influx of unknown persons suspected to be bandits driven from the North East and North West taking cover in some part of  Nasarawa state.

The Special Assistant on security who disclosed this  in Lafia, said the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule has designed a  security mechanism known as “Community Based  security  Mechanism” involving prominent stakeholders,  traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders, as well as the  youths in the communities to help fish out criminals especially the  suspected bandits infiltrating  the state.

“The system is fashioned  in a manner  that all the stakeholders, traditional rulers, political class, as well as the religious and opinion leaders are all involved. It is a proactive method of security mechanism being applied in  addressing security challenges before any security worldwide”.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.