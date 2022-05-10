By David Odama

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Security Matters, Moses Utondu has said that the state is leveraging on community base security mechanism to fight insecurity in the state.

Utondu said the state was experiencing influx of unknown persons suspected to be bandits driven from the North East and North West taking cover in some part of Nasarawa state.

The Special Assistant on security who disclosed this in Lafia, said the state government under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule has designed a security mechanism known as “Community Based security Mechanism” involving prominent stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders, as well as the youths in the communities to help fish out criminals especially the suspected bandits infiltrating the state.

“The system is fashioned in a manner that all the stakeholders, traditional rulers, political class, as well as the religious and opinion leaders are all involved. It is a proactive method of security mechanism being applied in addressing security challenges before any security worldwide”.