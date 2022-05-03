NANNM demands additional manpower, pay rise for nurses in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The branch chairman of Kebbi state National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Abdulwaliyu Kelani has called on Kebbi state government to employ more nurses in the state in order to attain easy and accessible healthcare delivery in the state.

Kelani, who spoke exclusively to our correspondent, said that though nurses are in short supply globally, the need to add the numbers are inevitable as public hospitals are expected to have at least 100 nurses per health facility existing in the state.

He added that the state government is doing much in nurses training in universities and other tertiary institutions in the country as the state can now boost of graduate nurses in different fields, saying at least 20 nurses from Kebbi state are pursuing master’s degree.

While lending his voice on the approved four months maternity leave for lactating mothers, he decried non-implementation in Kebbi stat, particularly nurses who he said should have stayed back to nurse their babies till they become easy to care for to enable them pay attention to patients.

On pay rise for nurse, he said they need 110 percent implementation to close the gap of the remaining percentage.

He also appealed to government to expedite action on the approval given on community nursing, as the knowledge acquired can reduce pressure being experienced from the primary healthcare facilities across the state.

At association level, he said NANNM will henceforth provide financial assistance to nurses doing master’s degree to encourage them and others to go school.

Vanguard News