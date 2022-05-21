By Paul Olayemi

The former Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Executive Director for Finance and Administration and leading aspirant for Delta Central Senatorial seat under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has denied the news by some online portal that he has been asked to step down by the state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that he will not compromise his senatorial ambition to make Delta Central a better place for any reason.

The one time Delta State House of Assembly member while reacting to the news said: “ there is a rumour making the rounds that I have been ask to stepped down by the governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for another aspirant, It is unfortunate that such unfounded and fabricated falsehood could garner such traction and worse still that some could actually believe it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, let me say this that: I, Chief John Nani will never, ever step down or compromise my senatorial objective for anybody or for any reason whatsoever ” Nani assured that this is an iron-cast vow that can be banked on by everybody.

“Once again, I want to state for the record that my commitment to the good people of Delta Central and my determination to succeed (with the help of all of us) in the 2023 Delta Central senatorial election will never ever be diminished by such cheap antics or pranks.

“My focus on the ambition to make Delta Central the hub of development and bring dividends of democracy is unshakeable and my resolve for 2023 is unyielding. God bless the people of Delta Central”