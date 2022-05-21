By Kingsley Omonobi

The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Hadin Kai at the weekend obliterated Boko Haram/Islamic State of West African (ISWAP) terrorists convoy and killed scores of terrorists in an air raid in the North East of Borno,”Zagazola report.

A top Intelligence sources told Zagazola Makama, a Counter Terrorism Expert and Security Analyst in the LakeChad

Sources said the successful air interdiction mission was executed on May 21, at Wara Wara – village in Damboa Local government area.

The source added that in continuation of its employment of air-power to decimate the capability of the insurgents, the air strikes successfully took off another convoys of the insurgents.

Continuing the source said that the air raid was launched under the subsidiary Operation Desert Sanity, after series of surveillance missions which indicated terrorists activities around Korede, Shettima Affor, Kalolowa village and Wara Wara villages under Damboa.

Top Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the operation saying that the Super Tukano scored a divastating hit and destroyedi four guntrucks while several of their fighters were also killed in the process.

The said that at about 0800 hours, a team of the terrorists headed toward Wara Wara – to evacuate some of the dead Mujahedeens and headed toward Litawa village, in Damboa axis, a position where they would later hold funeral prayers for the deceased.