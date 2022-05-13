By Theodore Opara

FOR the 45th company anniversary, German high-end automotive manufacturer Brabus presents its first supercar with in-house developed chassis and four-seater, exposed-carbon buggy-style body – the Brabus 900 Crawler. The Brabus 900 Crawler sells for 749,000 euros (about N500 million) export price excluding statutory VAT in Germany.

The Crawler is designed as an uncompromising fun car for use in far off paved roads and thus is not street legal. The new Brabus supercar will be built in a limited edition of just 15 vehicles, which will be delivered to customers over the next three years.

The heart of the new supercar is the Brabus Rocket 900 V8 twin-turbo engine with a peak output of 662 kW / 900 hp (888 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,250 Nm (922 lb-ft). In conjunction with permanent all-wheel drive and a nine-speed transmission, whose gears can be shifted either automatically or manually with the paddle shifters on the steering wheel, the powerful vehicle weighing 2,065 kilogrammes (4,553 lbs.) catapults itself from rest to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.4 seconds. Due to the heavy-duty off-road tyres, the top speed is electronically limited to 160 km/h (100 mph).

The chassis of the Brabus 900 Crawler consists of a tubular frame made from high-strength steel and painted in the distinctive Brabus Red. Portal axles at the front and rear give the off-roading supercar a ground clearance of 53 centimetres (20.9 in). Brabus also developed the matching height-adjustable special struts with adjustable damping, which provide up to 160 millimetres (6.3 in) of spring travel and thus are also suited for use in extreme terrain.

The tyres of the Brabus 900 Crawler also fit its theatre of operations: The Brabus Monoblock HD forged wheels are mounted with 40 x 13.50 R 20 off-road tyres. The buggy-style body of the Brabus 900 Crawler and the roof primarily designed to provide shade are both produced from high-strength exposed carbon. The underbody panels are made of aluminum and a tough carbon/Kevlar composite material.

To provide contrast to the dominant carbon, the seat padding of the four racing seats was covered with bright red Silvertex fabric, which is extremely resistant to environmental influences such as sun, dust and water. It was adopted from the Brabus Marine high-performance boats. In addition, the exclusive cockpit features a modern intercom system for driver and passengers, as well as a GPS-based off-road navigation system as it is also used in desert rallies.