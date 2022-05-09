By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue state government has clarified that the recently approved N41billion loan by the Benue State House of Assembly was not a new loan but a legislation to provide for the balance of the bailout fund from the Federal Government.

The clarification was made Monday in a statement in Makurdi by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Terver Akase following what he said were politically motivated smear campaigns against Governor Samuel Ortom and the State Assembly Speaker, Titus Uba over the approval granted by the Assembly.

While putting the records straight, the Adviser said, “Since 2015 when Samuel Ortom became the Governor of Benue State, the only thing critics have desperately tried to use against him is payment of salaries and pensions.

“But such critics also know that Governor Ortom was not responsible for the recession which Nigeria went into in 2016, making it difficult for 27 states including Benue to pay salaries and pensions.

“The Ortom administration, like those of other states, in 2015 applied for the bailout which the Federal Government had resolved to give to states to cushion the adverse effects of the recession and enable them to pay the outstanding salaries and pensions.

“The Benue State Executive Council sought the approval of the State House of Assembly and applied for N69 billion bailout which would have addressed the backlog of the emoluments.

“The Federal Ministry of Finance and Central Bank of Nigeria, for whatever reason, approved and released only N28 billion of the bailout, leaving N41 billion pending. Out of the N28 billion that came to the state, N15.5 billion was for the 23 Local Government Areas, LGAs, while N12.5 went to the state for payment of the outstanding emoluments.”

The Adviser recalled that states like Kogi revalidated their application and got their balance, Benue also made several efforts to get the N41billion balance released, but the Federal Government was not forthcoming until recently.

“So the N41billion loan facility the Benue State House of Assembly approved a few days ago was therefore only a re-validation of the application for the pending bailout of N41 billion and not a fresh loan approval.”

He explained that of the N41billion, N17billion would go for payment of the arrears of salaries and pensions at the state level, while N24billion would go to LGAs stressing that authors of the smear story failed to rightly inform the populace.

The Adviser who decried the campaign of calumny launched against the Governor and the Speaker over the approval said the fear of the masterminds was that with the funds the Governor would clear the pension and salary arrears and his detractors would have nothing to hold onto to smear his person.