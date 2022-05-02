By Henry Ojelu

Lagos—Contrary to the testimony given before a Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, by a prosecution witness, in the trial of Mr. Kenneth Amadi, over alleged N2.9 billion fraud, a police report had exonerated him of the allegations.

The police report was issued after a thorough investigation of the petition filed by Chairman of Eunisell Limited, Mr. Chika Ikenga.

The findings of the police and its report on the petition revealed that Amadi, who is being prosecuted by the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, did not commit any criminal offence warranting his trial.

The Police Investigation Report of case of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and stealing was dated April 3, 2017, stamped and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, now Commissioner of Police, CP, Ben Okolo for CP, Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki Abuja.

After full investigation into the allegations, the police in its findings stated among others that

” Investigation and legal advice showed that allegations of offence of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and stealing against Kenneth Amadi could not be proved and therefore could not be charged for any criminal offence”.

Recall that on Thursday March 24, the 3rd prosecution witness DCP Ada Uche Anya who was not a member of the investigation team in 2017 and was serving in another State police command, while giving evidence, insinuated that Amadi diverted funds of Eunisell Limited to his company IDID Limited and paid Eunisell at his own time.