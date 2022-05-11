By Chinonso Alozie

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, on Wednesday alleged that the sum of a hundred million naira, was paid to some individuals to launch propaganda to destroy him (Anyanwu).

Anyanwu through the Special Adviser on media, Ikenna Onuoha, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to one Tochukwu Ohazurike, who claimed that Anyanwu was suspended from PDP. He also alleged that Anyanwu hijacked the last Imo PDP state Congress.

Senator Anyanwu said the money was paid to the propagandists from a source known to him (Anaynwu) by a desperate politician in Imo state to damage his reputation.

According to Anyanwu, “On Arise Television Tuesday, May 10th, 2022, one Tochukwu Ohazurike, a known political hireling and unrepentant blackmailer who parades himself as a Lawyer accused the National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of hijacking the 3-man ad-hoc delegate congress election held on April 30th, 2022 in Imo state.

“Ohazurike also claimed that Senator Anyanwu allegedly hijacked the delegate results to pave way for his Governorship election anytime it will hold. Regrettably, he shamefully refused to tell his audience whether he saw Senator Anyanwu live at the scene of the exercise or not to have propelled him to hijack the results.

“Re-emphasizing what a disqualified House of Representatives aspirant for Ideato North and South earlier alleged, Ohazurike maintained that Senator Anyanwu is not a member of PDP hence, should not continue to function as the party’s National Secretary. Pitiably, this is the only extent they can go, no more no less!

“Be that as it may, Ohazurike is entitled to his personal opinion whether negative or positive, but it, therefore, becomes so worrisome and unfortunate for him to embarrass himself on the air over an issue he does not know its crux. The truth of the matter is that Ohazurike and his likes are gate crashers and infiltrators into our party who can do anything possible to destroy the relative peace the party is currently enjoying.”

“It is regrettable to inform the public that Ohazurike and his cohorts are struggling to malign the reputation of PDP National Secretary all in a bid to justify the N100 million they were said to have collected from a known desperate politician in Imo state.

“However, we cannot continue to join issues with these disgruntled elements who anxiously masquerade around seeking to whom to devour especially, once money exchanges hands. We have exhausted our respect for them hence, cannot respond again on this subject. Our appeal is that their brains should be tested to ascertain the level of their mental sanity,” Anyanwu said.

