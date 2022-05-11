Adamu Garba

By Miftaudeen Raji

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has officially resigned his membership from the ruling party.

Garba announced his resignation, Wednesday, in a letter addressed to his Ward Chairman in Karewa Ward, Yola North Local Government of APC in Adamawa State.

The Senator said he resigned from APC because the party has lost its moral bearing and has taken to some exclusionary practices which are against standard democratic tenets.

The letter reads partly: “More importantly, as a young man, who believes in the future of Nigeria and had high hopes in APC before now, I cannot continue to retain membership of a party that favours money beyond competency, vested interest beyond common interest, chronic elitism beyond to public good, politics of exclusion beyond inclusion.

“I do not, in all honesty, sincerely and with consciousness believe that any young man in Nigeria has a future or model worthy of emulation for the benefit of the of Nigeria in APC, I believe the party has drifted so much from the original beliefs of its foundation to a something more cynical, undemocratic institution.

“I further believed that the party has failed in its promises to deliver public good over the years, betrayed the public trust, and has turned out to be doing much worse than what we fought so hard to dethrone in the then PDP government.

“Worst is the issue of internal security that the party paid more attention to propaganda media statements that listening to the yearning of the people.

“Moreover, the party seems to encourage its enemies than its friends, favors its adversaries than its loyalist, hates the prospect of the new generation of leaders beyond just youth leadership seats, and has no credible, practicable plans for the future of Nigeria as we get into the heart of the turbulence of the 21 Century.”

Garba had earlier withdrawn from presidential race over what he described as outrageous nomination forms fee of the APC and commercialisation of primary election in the Party.

Meanwhile, it will be recalled that Garba had mobilized more than N80 million from donations before his eventual withdrawal from the presidential race and the APC.